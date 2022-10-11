Magnolia Bakery Has Decadent Treats Just In Time For Your Thanksgiving Dessert Table
With November just around the corner, it's time to start planning for Thanksgiving — especially if you're hosting dinner. If you need some inspiration, we've rounded up 60 of the best Thanksgiving side dishes, but you can't go wrong with mashed potatoes, which is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Since planning such a large affair can be a challenge, learning some Thanksgiving dinner hacks will make the day much easier, like planning a timeline or thawing your turkey in ice to speed up the process. But even with these tips and tricks, there's always another option to lessen the load of cooking and baking.
If you want to spend more time with friends and family, you can always opt for buying some Thanksgiving dishes premade, and Magnolia Bakery is offering classic and seasonal desserts for the holiday. The bakery can ship nationwide in the United States, and customers can now order desserts on the company's website.
Magnolia Bakery's Thanksgiving offerings include some classics
For some people, pie is an absolutely essential part of Thanksgiving, so it's no surprise it's on the menu at Magnolia Bakery. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the bakery is selling a bundle that includes its pecan pie and apple crumb pie, which is made with Golden Delicious apples. Pumpkin pie might not be part of this package, but Magnolia Bakery's website says that they're available for pick-up in stores (per company website), or you can make your own pumpkin pie with just five ingredients.
Fans of Magnolia Bakery know that the store is known for its banana pudding (the bakery even launched a skincare product inspired by its signature dessert). Customers can also order a Thanksgiving sampler that should feed eight people, which includes a party bowl of banana pudding and a choice of apple pie, pecan pie, or pumpkin pie (per press release).
Still want to go ahead and make your own desserts? You can still get some help from the dessert experts — Magnolia Bakery has released the recipe for its iconic cupcakes, and it's easier than you might expect to make Magnolia Bakery's famous banana pudding.