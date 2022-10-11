Magnolia Bakery Has Decadent Treats Just In Time For Your Thanksgiving Dessert Table

With November just around the corner, it's time to start planning for Thanksgiving — especially if you're hosting dinner. If you need some inspiration, we've rounded up 60 of the best Thanksgiving side dishes, but you can't go wrong with mashed potatoes, which is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Since planning such a large affair can be a challenge, learning some Thanksgiving dinner hacks will make the day much easier, like planning a timeline or thawing your turkey in ice to speed up the process. But even with these tips and tricks, there's always another option to lessen the load of cooking and baking.

If you want to spend more time with friends and family, you can always opt for buying some Thanksgiving dishes premade, and Magnolia Bakery is offering classic and seasonal desserts for the holiday. The bakery can ship nationwide in the United States, and customers can now order desserts on the company's website.