How NYC Customers Can Score Free Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches For An Entire Year

Food inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years, and that means that a lot of people are focused on their food budget more than ever before. The average shopper might be shocked to see how expensive chicken has gotten with inflation, and the price hikes can be seen not just at the grocery store, but also at restaurants. According to The Washington Post, the cost of chicken wings has doubled over the past year, and Bloomberg has predicted that because of the surging price of flour, chicken, fats, and oils, fried chicken sandwiches won't be getting cheaper any time soon either.

The data might have fried chicken fast-food chains like KFC, Popeye's, and Raising Cane's shaking in their boots, but not all hope is lost. Inflation has changed America's eating habits, but it's doubtful that our cravings for fried chicken will ever go away entirely, and Wingstop has a new promotion that could make chicken sandwiches free for some customers for an entire year. Who's shaking in their boots now, inflation?