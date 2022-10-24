Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Dig Into Its New Artisanal Truffle Cheese

The holiday season brings about beautiful decorations, family gatherings, and special festive foods. While pumpkin spice has become synonymous with fall, it's hardly representative of all the delicious goodies that are released during the holiday season. Grocery stores and food brands have capitalized on the general population's festive spirit by rolling out special, often limited-edition items for people to purchase. This year, Milano cookies unveiled new hot chocolate-flavored cookies, while last year saw Krispy Kreme debut fall-flavored glazed donuts.

Trader Joe's is one store that knows how to attract customers with its fall offerings. Each year, Trader Joe's brings back some of its seasonal favorites like its fall soup and pumpkin ice cream. While the grocery chain is known for regularly announcing new offerings, it sadly means that some popular items completely vanish (like the arrabbiata sauce and chocolate ganache torte). On the plus side, fans get a chance to try new items that may excite their taste buds.

According to PureWow, this year, customers can sink their teeth into pumpkin cheesecake croissants, salted maple ice cream, and white bean chicken chili soup. However, the specific item that is really piquing customers' interest this year is the cheese.