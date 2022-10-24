Crumbl Cookies Fans Are Not Impressed With Its Candy Ridden Weekly Lineup

There was a time when it felt like Subway was the only quick-service restaurant where on-the-go customers could buy a warm cookie (it might sound unusual, but there are even die-hard Subway cookie fans out there). However, these days, there are actually a plethora of cookie chains from which you can purchase a warm, scrumptious, and splendidly sugar-coated treat.

Just as easy as going to a drive-thru and ordering a burger, people can now walk into a cookie bakery and get a box of warm, fresh cookies in just minutes. Now that's innovation. Of course, of all the various establishments now in business, Crumbl Cookies has certainly made the most of our collective love for the delicacies. The rapidly-expanding business bakes its cookies inside each location, and every week it switches out its lineup, so customers always have something new to look forward to.

Crumbl Cookies' fast-paced approach to the cookie business has produced a number of hits. For example, in September, Instagram was pumped for Crumbl Cookies' new milk-inspired flavor, and it will sometimes re-release fan-favorite classic cookie flavors with a twist. But not every cookie lineup is a hit with fans, and people on Instagram seem pretty upset by the chain's Halloween week offerings.