Ina Garten's Cooking Philosophy Is Perfectly On Brand

While promoting her newest cookbook, "Go-To Dinners," Ina Garten has been discussing her cooking style and reminding Americans why they love this chef so much. Known as the "Barefoot Contessa," viewers have fallen in love with Garten and her laid-back approach to entertaining, perhaps since she's so relatable – once you overcome her swoon-worthy Hampton home.

Unlike other celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, who has professional experience in a kitchen and a culinary school education, Garten is a home cook just like the rest of us. Working her way through Julia Child's groundbreaking cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Garten was self-taught, fueled by the challenge. On a whim, she purchased the gourmet market, The Barefoot Contessa, to combat the boredom in her life and pursue a fun career (per Barefoot Contessa).

Garten is incredibly accessible, sharing her life at home with her husband Jeffrey and giving fans of her show, "Be My Guest," a glimpse into how she entertains. Using the lessons she learned as a business owner, Garten focuses on the comfort foods people want to enjoy at home, but elevates them. And with social media to connect with fans, Garten is open about how the pandemic affected her life. Her 13th cookbook is the product of her experiences over the last few years. Sitting down with "60 Minutes," Garten shared her cooking philosophy, making her all the more relatable.