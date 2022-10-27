Duff Goldman's Daughter Has The Sweetest Nickname For Him

It seems like it was just yesterday that Duff Goldman was announcing the birth of his first daughter, but in reality, it's been nearly two years since the youngster entered the world. "I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby!" the Food Network star wrote in an Instagram post on February 1, 2021, just one day after he officially became a dad. "Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world," he gushed.

In the time since, Goldman and his wife, Johnna, have graciously shared glimpses of their kiddo with friends and fans on social media, to the point where it seems like Josephine has grown up in front of our very eyes. We've witnessed her try some of the world's most famous foods like Big Macs and pizza, and saw her have a sweet musical moment with her pops as he picked out a new guitar. Now that she's begun talking, fans have gotten to know little Josephine even better, and recently, they were clued into the adorable nickname she has for her dad.

In a post to his Instagram page on October 17, Goldman shared a short video clip of Josephine sitting at the kitchen table and snacking on a "glittery unicorn cookie" he had baked for her, which he sweetly explained in the caption was his life's purpose. "Sound on," he then instructed — and we're so glad he did.