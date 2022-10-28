Publix Biscotti Recall: The Allergy Risks You Should Know About

When a food recall announcement hits the wire, many consumers quickly pay attention. From the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the various government agencies offer information on both voluntary and involuntary notices that pull products from the shelf and encourage consumers to purge items from their homes. While each organization has its own purview, the goal is to inform consumers of potential undisclosed allergens, foreign objects, and other potentially harmful contaminants in a product.

Under its regulatory oversight, the FDA issues recalls for foods with undeclared allergens. According to FARE, the world's largest private funder of food allergy research, some of the most common food allergens are egg, milk, peanuts, and tree nuts. Although the name might be a misnomer, peanuts and tree nuts are different. As stated by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, tree nut allergies, which grow on trees, include almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts. They are one of the eight most common food allergies. While still a common allergen, peanuts are a legume since it grows in a pod. Given the potential health concern regarding exposure to an allergen, the FDA and companies often quickly recall products that have undisclosed allergens on the label. For consumers with some Publix biscotti at home, it might be time to look a little more closely at that coffee's dipping companion.