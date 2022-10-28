Amanda Freitag Is Dropping Some New Cocktails

Amanda Freitag is known for being a fiercely competitive chef and a staple judge on Food Network's "Chopped." On Instagram, she's also well-regarded by social media users for her "Easy AF" cooking show. In her online series, Freitag shows viewers how to make upscale but entirely accessible recipes like Chica adobo fish stew and simple hummus. Freitag normally demonstrates the recipes while sharing personal anecdotes, tips, and tricks.

While many of her posts focus on ingredients and cooking, Freitag's love of cocktails is also abundantly documented. She has several posts of her celebrating "Freitag," aka Friday with a glass of wine or her classic AF margarita. For example, she welcomed summer's arrival by combining two of the sweetest and most refreshing cocktails to create the ultimate summer cocktail mashup. She made the special drink by taking elements of white sangria, like white wine, and combining it with Aperol and Prosecco.

To celebrate the Wimbledon tennis championship, Freitag showed viewers how to make the "official unofficial cocktail of Wimbledon, the Pimm's Cup (per Instagram). In the past, the celebrity chef has relied on using a variety of alcohols and mixers to make her cocktails special, but now she's pivoting into the pre-made cocktail space.