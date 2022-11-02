Tropicana Just Dropped A Mimosa Spray Bottle
Nothing says brunch quite like a mimosa. The combination of tart orange juice with bubbly champagne is light and refreshing. While orange juice is the standard, there are many ways to make a mimosa. Those who are hosting parties or need a recipe for a large brunch gathering may choose to serve a do-it-yourself mimosa bar. Vindulge suggests offering between 4-6 different kinds of juices, including watermelon, blackberry, grapefruit, pineapple, and of course, classic orange. For those who are on a budget, sparkling wine or cava can easily replace champagne and provide the same bubbly, alcoholic, effect (per Invinic). Mimosas are typically served with an orange wedge, but fruit skewers or fresh herbs make a fun, sweet addition to the cocktail as well.
A classic mimosa recipe calls for 50% champagne and 50% orange juice. The real trick is getting the perfect ratio of champagne and orange juice. Some people prefer mostly champagne with a drop of juice, while for others it's the exact opposite. Luckily, America's favorite orange juice brand has created a device that may make it easier to create a perfectly personalized mimosa.
The mimosa maker crafts a perfectly portioned drink
According to FoodBeast, Tropicana is releasing a limited edition Mimosa Maker. What is a mimosa maker exactly? The mimosa maker is an attachable nozzle that fits atop a 12-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice. The sprayer has three different settings — whisper, spritz, and shower — ensuring you get the perfect amount of OJ every time. The item is only available for 4 days starting on November 6 and customers who are over the age of 21 and wish to enter the sweepstakes have to register at this website.
This isn't the first time Tropicana has dabbled in quirky products to sell their products. All too often, people experience the unpleasant taste of mint toothpaste mixing with the sweet and tart taste of leftover OJ when brushing their teeth in the morning. To solve this problem, Tropicana released a line of toothpaste aimed at complementing the flavor of orange juice. In Spring 2022, to celebrate National Orange Juice Day, Tropicana released a line of sweet cereal to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk. The honey almond granola cereal and toothpaste were only around for a limited time, just like the mimosa maker. If you are of legal drinking age and in need of a fruity cocktail, you may be saying "Orange you glad you tried the mimosa maker?!"