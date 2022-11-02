Tropicana Just Dropped A Mimosa Spray Bottle

According to FoodBeast, Tropicana is releasing a limited edition Mimosa Maker. What is a mimosa maker exactly? The mimosa maker is an attachable nozzle that fits atop a 12-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice. The sprayer has three different settings — whisper, spritz, and shower — ensuring you get the perfect amount of OJ every time. The item is only available for 4 days starting on November 6 and customers who are over the age of 21 and wish to enter the sweepstakes have to register at this website.

This isn't the first time Tropicana has dabbled in quirky products to sell their products. All too often, people experience the unpleasant taste of mint toothpaste mixing with the sweet and tart taste of leftover OJ when brushing their teeth in the morning. To solve this problem, Tropicana released a line of toothpaste aimed at complementing the flavor of orange juice. In Spring 2022, to celebrate National Orange Juice Day, Tropicana released a line of sweet cereal to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk. The honey almond granola cereal and toothpaste were only around for a limited time, just like the mimosa maker. If you are of legal drinking age and in need of a fruity cocktail, you may be saying "Orange you glad you tried the mimosa maker?!"