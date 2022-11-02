Friendly's Just Dropped A New Cookbook For The Holidays

Although it's easier than ever to find new recipes to try online, it's also fun to flip through cookbooks for some inspiration in the kitchen. Many celebrity chefs have their own cookbooks with signature recipes, and 29% of people report that their favorite celebrity cookbook is from Anthony Bourdain. But what if you're craving a specific menu item from a chain restaurant?

Thankfully, there are plenty of copycat recipes for your favorite fast food dishes, whether you want McDonald's famous french fries or an out-of-season pumpkin spice treat. For the most part, these recipes are tested by fans, but one restaurant chain is dropping its recipes in a cookbook as a gift for the holiday season.

According to a press release, Friendly's is releasing its own cookbook, which is called "Friendly's Half Cookbook." The name comes from the fact that these recipes are half-sized, which is great for kids or, as the book puts its, "so anyone can indulge in their favorite meal and still have plenty of room for ice cream." Friendly's is selling its cookbook on Amazon in hardcover and paperback editions.