You Can Get Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe Through Uber Eats

Thanksgiving is synonymous with gratitude, thankfulness, and turkey. The bird takes center stage, along with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pie. There are several methods when it comes to cooking turkey, and unfortunately, many mistakes can occur during the cooking process. Luckily, there are several resources out there to help, whether you choose to bake, grill, or fry your Thanksgiving bird. This year, Butterball is releasing its Comfort Calendar, with tips and advice leading up to the big day. Jenni-O's turkey hotline is also available for live chat and text during November.

Professional chefs have also offered their recipes and advice to home cooks about tackling the big feast. On TODAY, chef Bobby Flay suggested that home cooks spare themselves the work of brining, and simply season their turkey with salt, pepper, and butter, before roasting it whole. Ina Garten shared her time-saving turkey hack of cooking the turkey earlier in the day, then reheating the sliced turkey with some gravy right before serving time. Martha Stewart, the queen of holiday parties, is also hoping to ease some of the turkey stress by partnering with Uber to share her turkey recipe.