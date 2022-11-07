You Can Get Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe Through Uber Eats
Thanksgiving is synonymous with gratitude, thankfulness, and turkey. The bird takes center stage, along with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and pie. There are several methods when it comes to cooking turkey, and unfortunately, many mistakes can occur during the cooking process. Luckily, there are several resources out there to help, whether you choose to bake, grill, or fry your Thanksgiving bird. This year, Butterball is releasing its Comfort Calendar, with tips and advice leading up to the big day. Jenni-O's turkey hotline is also available for live chat and text during November.
Professional chefs have also offered their recipes and advice to home cooks about tackling the big feast. On TODAY, chef Bobby Flay suggested that home cooks spare themselves the work of brining, and simply season their turkey with salt, pepper, and butter, before roasting it whole. Ina Garten shared her time-saving turkey hack of cooking the turkey earlier in the day, then reheating the sliced turkey with some gravy right before serving time. Martha Stewart, the queen of holiday parties, is also hoping to ease some of the turkey stress by partnering with Uber to share her turkey recipe.
Cook the entire bird in half the time
To help make Thanksgiving as stress-free as possible, Uber Eats has partnered with celebrity chefs to offer free recipes. The celebrities partnering with Uber include Martha Stewart, chef Matty Matheson, and author Tieghan Gerard. Stewart shares her recipes for her spatchcock turkey, roasted fruit and vegetable brioche stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.
For those unfamiliar, spatchcocking means removing the backbone from a piece of poultry. Once the backbone is removed, the turkey lies flat and roasts evenly (per Plays Well with Butter). Stewart suggests saving the backbone to make turkey stock. Since the bone is removed, the cooking time for the turkey is cut down to about an hour and a half. According to Food & Wine, Stewart prefers to cook the stuffing underneath the turkey, so the juices drip down and season the stuffing. Stewart says this turkey roasting method, "Is very easy to carve and it's very tasty." Even though Stewart shares her spatchcocked turkey recipe, she also says that she makes a fried turkey and a roasted turkey topped with cheesecloth each year. Stewart acknowledges it is a lot of turkey, but "everyone loves it."