Beyond Meat Just Debuted 2 More Chicken Products

For anyone who is vegan, vegetarian, or just trying to eat less meat, there's so many plant-based products available in grocery stores and large fast food chains. If you're looking for alternatives to animal products, you can grab an Impossible Whopper on a road trip or add vegan coffee creamer to your morning cup of joe.

Another major announcement was that KFC's plant-based fried chicken is here to stay, and the fast food chain uses Beyond Meat to make this chickenless fried chicken. But outside of restaurants, you might be seeing more Beyond Meat products, and a big reason for that is the company's expansion into grocery stores. Earlier this year, Beyond Meat released its first sliced-steak product, but that's not all the brand has in store.

In a press release sent to Mashed, Beyond Meat announced that the company is launching two new plant-based chicken products: Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Popcorn Chicken. This adds to the brand's line of chicken since Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders have been available on the market for some time.