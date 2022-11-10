The Secret Meaning Behind Janusz's Outfits On GBBO

Following the Season 13 semi-finals, Janusz Instagrammed a collage of himself from every episode of the season. In a heartfelt tribute to his time on the show, he wrote, "Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew I had a lot to represent walking into the tent." He then referenced the collage, in which each picture shows him wearing a different color of the rainbow. "I wanted to do this by being myself...[I] set myself a little challenge to wear a colour of the pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off...mission accomplished!"

Janusz thanked fans and the GBBO crew for the "love, support and fun over the last 9 weeks," and more than 1,500 comments sent the love right back. Fellow contestant Dawn said she thought Janusz would be the one to win the competition, but even though he didn't, he still became "an international gay icon." Another complimented his Pride flag idea with rainbow emojis, saying, "This just makes me love you even more." Countless others said they were sad to see him go and thanked him for making "our lives so much brighter." Finally, one fan referenced the hilarious time Janusz misspoke on the show, writing, "you'll always be our star caker in the bake week." Based on his enthusiastic following on social media, that's true: Janusz has accumulated quite the presence on TikTok, where he just released a comedic video on his feelings about returning to work.