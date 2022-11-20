Buddy Valastro Just Launched A Sweet Potato Pie Cake On DoorDash

Whether you prefer sweet or savory food, there's something on the table for everyone at Thanksgiving. If your favorite dinner course is dessert, the holidays usually mean that there are multiple sweet options on the table, from a classic pumpkin pie to less-traditional options like bread pudding, which Andrew Zimmern recommends as a comforting Thanksgiving dish to finish the meal.

Since Thanksgiving is such a big affair, ordering a couple of dishes ahead of time can be a great way to prevent any additional stress. If you prefer tending to your turkey over whipping up pie dough, then there are a few places offering a sweet shortcut. For example, Magnolia Bakery has treats for the Thanksgiving table, including banana pudding, pies, and Turkey Day-themed cupcakes. And Buddy Valastro also has an over-the-top sweet potato cake available for purchase online.

Recently, Valastro announced in an Instagram post that he's selling a 'Sweet Potato Pie' Dream Cake on DoorDash for Thanksgiving this year. Valastro launched this cake for sweet potato lovers on DoorDash last November, and it's back in a bid to give more traditional desserts a run for their money.