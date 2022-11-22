Budweiser Responded To The Qatar World Cup Beer Ban On Twitter

Several days into the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the apparent winner of the tournament is Budweiser, who had taken the high road after being dealt a fiscal blow when sales of alcoholic beverages were banned from all eight stadiums in the Middle Eastern nation (via New York Times). The announcement to ban alcohol sales came on November 18, just 48 hours before Qatar and Ecuador took to the pitch at Al Bayt Stadium.

The statement from FIFA president Gianni Infantino explained that authorities from Qatar and FIFA agreed to sell alcohol in fan-focused settings, but not within the stadiums themselves. In response to the news, Budweiser, the official beer of FIFA World Cup Soccer, tweeted, "Well, this is awkward ..." from its official account before deleting it.

According to the New York Times, the conservative Muslim nation of Qatar strictly controls the sale of alcohol. It's typically very expensive and is therefore likely to be enjoyed only by officials and wealthy guests, despite large crowds of fans loudly chanting for access to beer (via The Athletic). The need for a decent brew is enough to have supported Budweiser's "takeover" of the W Hotel in Doha, where alcohol is allowed for fans, as per the Wall Street Journal. Yet the brand has remained silent (minus the cheeky tweet) until now.