Mashed Survey: Which Fictional Chef Should Get Their Own Show On Food Network?

Ever since there have been stories, there have been stories about food, since entertainment comes just a step behind sustenance on our pyramid of basic needs. While some fictional chefs' creations are not too appealing — eye of newt and toe of frog? umm, no thanks, we're trying to cut down — others sound pretty amazing. Another glass of miruvor? Thanks, don't mind if we do!

Wouldn't it be fun if some of our favorite fictional chefs could open their own restaurants? With this in mind, Mashed contacted 604 of our trusty poll repondents, and once more, they came through for us. We provided a short list of movie and television chefs from which to pick, figuring they'd have a better chance than cooks from books (or even Nintendo's Cooking Mama) at going head-to-head with those celebrity chefs who have been made famous by reality TV. Our short list consists of just 5 names: Bob Belcher, Carmy Berzatto, Monica Geller, Remy the Rat, and The Swedish Chef. When the votes were tallied, we found we had somewhat of an upset victory on our hands. A chef who's been creating havoc in the kitchen for nearly 50 years was the one to take home top honors, ousting more contemporary peers.