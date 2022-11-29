Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory

When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers.

Regardless, the company soon gained traction, and today is estimated to be worth billions. Beyond Meat offers a wide range of products like hamburger patties, sausages and meatballs, and chicken nuggets. The company has also worked with Taco Bell and Pizza Hut to create vegan- and vegetarian-friendly menu items.

But despite all of Beyond Meat's success over the last decade, the company is no stranger to trouble and controversy. Just in 2022, its stocks have dropped 83%, multiple lawsuits have alleged inaccurate labeling, and the company's COO was arrested for assaulting another man. If that wasn't enough, Beyond Meat is now in the news for another harrowing reason –- a former employee leaked information about unsanitary conditions in one of the company's factories.