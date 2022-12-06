A Huge Franzia Wine Box Inflatable Is What Your Yard Needs

While wine Advent calendars are a popular way to kick off the holiday season, there are bigger and bolder ways to show off just how much you love wine. You might have a wine fridge, and if you're very lucky, a wine cellar to store and display all your wines properly. But if you need more wine decor in your life, Franzia will have something that will get the attention of all your neighbors.

Don't think Franzia has anything that could appeal to you? Although boxed wine might not be the drink of choice for everyone, boxed wine might be overcoming its negative stigma, and it lasts longer than wine from a bottle. And among boxed wine drinkers, Franzia is a popular choice. In a Mashed survey, we found out that people think Franzia is the best box wine. So Franzia fans, this seasonal offering is for you.

On the brand's website, Franzia has a limited-time product for the holiday season, but it's not a special blend of wine like you might expect. This year, one of the brand's holiday items is, in fact, perfect for your decor needs. Instead of decking out your porch with lights and inflatable reindeer and snowmen, a festive box of Franzia is now an option.