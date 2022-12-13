Andrew Zimmern Named The Food Trends That He's Optimistic About For The Future

Andrew Zimmern solicited questions on Twitter for him to answer in his "Spilled Milk" newsletter, and one of his fans came up with a heavy-hitting question about optimistic food trends. Zimmern, thankfully, was ready with his answers (via Twitter). "People are eating less meat," Zimmern said, and that's partially true — even carnivore king Francis Mallmann is eating less meat these days. Interestingly, though beef consumption has been on the decline (via Eater), consumption of other meats was actually on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic changed eating habits yet again (via Agriculture).

Also on Zimmern's list? "Biden admin convened first WH Conf on Health, Nutrition, Hunger in last 50 years," and finally, "We are recognizing more foods from different cultures than ever before and not perseverating on Western European foods." It makes sense that Zimmern, who has eaten and traveled all over the world, would be especially happy to see this culinary expansion happening. Gone are the days of fetishizing the same classical French recipes over and over again — these days, in cities like Los Angeles, critics are showing their appreciation for a wide variety of global and diasporic cuisines (via LA Times). That means more voices are being heard, more cultural exchange is occurring, and the food world is, simply put, more diverse. There may be a lot of scary headlines to face every day, but thanks to Zimmern, we have at least a beacon of hope to hold on to.