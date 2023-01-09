Oscar Mayer Is Looking For 'Hotdoggers' To Drive The 'Wienermobile'

If you're looking for a new job that lets you travel throughout the United States, you've come to the right place. Oscar Mayer has a new opportunity for recent college graduates — but you should probably be an avid fan of hot dogs. The brand is known for a plethora of meat products including hot dogs, bologna, and Lunchables (via Oscar Mayer).

Oscar Mayer is now searching for "hotdoggers" to travel around in its "Wienermobile" shaped like a giant, well, hot dog. This is a one-year full-time job that allows you to visit over 20 states and gain the title of the official "Oscar Mayer spokesperson" for over 200 events throughout the year. Oscar Mayer first created the program back in 1988 as part of a way to promote their brand. Oscar Mayer has had some interesting launches in the past year, including a lifetime supply of bacon giveaway and a bologna-inspired face mask.

Now, you can put "hotdogger" on your resume as some legitimate work experience.