Oscar Mayer Is Looking For 'Hotdoggers' To Drive The 'Wienermobile'
If you're looking for a new job that lets you travel throughout the United States, you've come to the right place. Oscar Mayer has a new opportunity for recent college graduates — but you should probably be an avid fan of hot dogs. The brand is known for a plethora of meat products including hot dogs, bologna, and Lunchables (via Oscar Mayer).
Oscar Mayer is now searching for "hotdoggers" to travel around in its "Wienermobile" shaped like a giant, well, hot dog. This is a one-year full-time job that allows you to visit over 20 states and gain the title of the official "Oscar Mayer spokesperson" for over 200 events throughout the year. Oscar Mayer first created the program back in 1988 as part of a way to promote their brand. Oscar Mayer has had some interesting launches in the past year, including a lifetime supply of bacon giveaway and a bologna-inspired face mask.
Now, you can put "hotdogger" on your resume as some legitimate work experience.
How you can apply
If you think you have what it takes to represent the 36th class of "hotdoggers," you can apply online on Oscar Mayer's website. The brand claims that this dream job is harder to snatch up than an acceptance into an Ivy League university, which we found particularly interesting. Oscar Mayer will even allow "hotdoggers" to come up with their own creative foodie nickname and document their travels on a personal Instagram.
While it may sound like a dream come true, "hotdoggers" unfortunately won't make a fortune at the gig. In fact, according to Glassdoor, the average salary is only around $36,000 a year. But for the hotdog faithful, the experience may matter more.
This is definitely not the first time the brand has thought outside the box, as the company dropped "cold hot dogs" in Summer 2022 which had us questioning a lot of things (via Business Wire). Oscar Mayer even decorated the Wienermobile to reflect its icy new launch. It seems as though food-inspired transportation is gaining popularity as of late, as Planters also offered a unique job opening to college grads in the "NUTmobile" early last year. The only question we have left is: when do we start?