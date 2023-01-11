Texas Is The Latest State To Encounter An Egg Shortage

Regardless of where you live, you've likely noticed that egg prices have gone through the roof. But prices had spiked even before the shortage. This past year, Americans saw record high inflation, as overall inflation hit 9.1% in June, a 40-year high (per Politico). Food was one of the hardest hit areas, surging beyond overall inflation. Food at home, i.e. groceries, was hit worst of all, with a 11.9% jump, while food in restaurants hovered around 8.5% higher year-over-year.

Groceries, and eggs, continue to get walloped. The latest Consumer Price Index report, released on December 13 and reflecting prices for November 2022, showed that the price of eggs was up a staggering 49.1% from a year earlier — and November's price was even down 0.2% from the previous month. For reference, the food at home category was up 12% overall in November, which, while still shockingly high, is nothing compared to the jump in egg prices.

Apparently, those of us facing sky-high prices should be glad that's all we're facing, as several states are facing outright egg shortages, including Texas.