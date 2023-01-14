We Tried 9 Methods Of Heating Up Oreos And It Was A Wild Ride

If you've been keeping up with food TikTok lately, you might have noticed a bunch of people posting about heating up Oreos. The search for the phrase "Your [sic] supposed to heat up Oreos" has over 42 million views, while "heating up an Oreo" has more than 580 million. It looks like TikTok user Technojail made this trend blow up, judging by the fact that he's commonly tagged in other people's videos about the phenomenon. In his original video, he jokingly admonishes people not to eat Oreos "raw," claiming (falsely) that the instructions on the packaging say to heat the cookies up in a skillet or a microwave.

As a public service to you, we had to test out whether it really is better to heat up Oreos than to eat them cold out of the box. But why stop with just the skillet or the microwave? We tried every method of heating up Oreos that we could think of. Some were gross, and some were great, but none were boring. Here are nine ways to heat up an Oreo, ranked from worst to best.