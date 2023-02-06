Heineken's Unveils Ant-Man In Their 0.0 Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tease

If you're preparing to host a Super Bowl watch party, there's a few snacks and drinks that you'll need to stock up on. Last year, Instacart reported that the most popular Super Bowl snack was a simple bag of chips. But for those who want to get fancier, we've found some 2023 Super Bowl menus inspired by the Eagles and the Chiefs. And of course, you'll need some cold and crisp to wash those snacks down. What comes to mind for many: beer.

According to Sestra Systems, Americans spend around $1.3 billion on beer during the two weeks before game day, and on Super Bowl Sunday, people collectively drink 325 million gallons of beer. If you're looking for a beer that'll please a crowd, it's a good bet to purchase your state's favorite beer – but don't neglect non-alcoholic options.

CNBC spoke with Bill Shufelt, CEO of non-alcoholic brewer Athletic Brewing, who explained that 2% of beers in stores are now non-alcoholic. GMI Insights reports that globally, the market for non-alcoholic beer is valued at $22 billion in 2022 (per CNBC). It's likely that you've noticed growing non-alcoholic options at your local bar, but if you haven't, you may catch Heineken promoting its 0.0 beer on Super Bowl Sunday.