Martha Stewart Orders Her Own Cakes From Goldbelly To Celebrate Employees

Martha Stewart is the queen of all things parties. She knows how to set the perfect table complete with flower arrangements, cook the most delicious meal, and serve up some delicious cocktails. More impressive than that is that she's 81 years young and showing no signs of stopping. Stewart's eponymous website showcases all of her tips for cooking, cleaning, gardening, entertaining, and more. Her repertoire is impressive, but one area that stands out is her dessert recipes. One quick look at her Instagram and you'll see photos of her lemon meringue pie and classic Christmas cookies. While she's great at everything she does, her standout desserts are her cakes.

One of her beloved cakes is her chocolate sprinkle sheet cake. Her tips for ensuring a light and fluffy cake include subbing some flour for cocoa powder and adding in a bit of sour cream. When the whole cake is covered in a buttercream frosting and chocolate sprinkles, it's the perfect birthday surprise or after-dinner treat. Stewart publishes her detailed recipes with instructions, but sometimes you just want to reap the benefit without the work. Luckily, Stewart's cakes can be shipped nationwide, directly to your home, via her partnership with Goldbelly. With all her talent, it may come as a surprise that even the queen of entertaining orders in for some celebrations.