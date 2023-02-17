New Trader Joe's Sriracha Sprinkling Seasoning Has Instagram Pleading For A Better Sauce

Trader Joe's continues to saturate the market with a bevy of unique seasonings. Customers who take a walk down Trader Joe's seasoning aisle will find grocery staples like onion salt and paprika. Upon a closer look, they might find more unique spice blends that can be used to season almost anything under the sun. One of the most well-known seasonings that really put Trader Joe's on the map is its Everything but the Bagel seasoning. The seasoning spurred a line of Everything But the Bagel flavored items like kettle potato chips and smoked salmon. The company didn't stop there though.

Among the blends added to TJ's repertoire in 2023 were ketchup and pizza seasonings. To say Trader Joe's fans were excited about the pizza seasoning is a bit of an understatement in some cases. One person compared the spice to pizza-flavored Pringles, and others touted the seasoning as a way to add more flavor to popcorn, toast, or mozzarella sticks. However, not every seasoning has enjoyed a warm reception. To turn up the heat, Trader Joe's has released a new spicy seasoning meant to appeal to Sriracha fans. But reviews are mixed, and in some cases they're saucy.