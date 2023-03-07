Subway Just Unveiled The Perfect Sub Addition And Almost No One Gets To Try It

This is exactly what it sounds like – a 12-inch long BAKED Lay's behemoth fashioned to fit perfectly within the layers of your favorite Subway footlong. Customers will have the option to add on the giant BAKED Lay's chip for free when they purchase any Subway Series footlong meal. Here is the unfortunate catch.

The BAKED Lay's Footlong will only be available at one single location for one single day, March 14. The lone location is in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Subway seems to love pulling this move. When Subway offered footlong cookies at its popup Cookieway in celebration of National Cookie Day, the treats were only offered for a few hours at a single location in the neighborhood of Little Havana in Miami, Florida.

As chefs like Robert Irvine will tell you, the right chips can improve any sandwich. This BAKED Lay's Footlong is the best chip a Subway sandwich could ever bring along for the ride. Designed for perfect crispy crunch distribution, it is the Subway sandwich hack that people deserve all year round. Alas, only a select few will get to experience this National Potato Chip Day triumph.