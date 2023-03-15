Pringles Celebrates Famous Mustaches In Its Latest March Madness Campaign
March Madness has arrived, and with it comes the annual parade of food companies offering special promotions and new products in honor of what is probably the largest snack-centric sports event after the Super Bowl.
Want to celebrate your team's win like an adult with a treat you enjoyed as a kid? Coors has you covered with limited edition beer-flavored popsicles. MOD Pizza has set up a deal to make it easier — and cheaper — for fans to host a pizza party during the games, while Pizza Hut is hitting the nostalgia bone hard for those 90's kids who are now all grown up by offering the mini basketballs that were so popular a couple decades ago.
Of course when it comes to snacks Pringles has always been a favorite, and the chip brand is also getting in on the snack-a-palooza with a unique and collectible offering sure to tickle upper lips everywhere. For March Madness, Pringles has paired some of its most popular flavors with some of college basketball's most iconic mustaches.
Pringles March Madness Mustaches
Yes, you read that right. Mustaches.
These limited edition Pringles cans feature players like Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Duke's Dariq Whitehead, and UVA's Ben Van Der Plas, whose mustaches are as defining a feature of each player as their skills on the court. Mr. Pringle himself is in on the action as well, with his very own signature can. Each likeness corresponds to popular Pringles flavors including Original, BBQ, Cheddar Cheese, and Sour Cream and Onion.
Pringles is also offering fans a chance to get in on the 'stache action themselves by taking a picture of their own March Madness-inspired mustache (real or fake) and posting it to Instagram with #PringlesMarchMustacheEntry. Winners will get the whole Pringles mustache collection to enjoy while they watch the tournament.
As far as promotional products designed for the 2023 March Madness tournament, this one from Pringles might be one of the most unique. The company is encouraging fans to follow Timmes, Whitehead, and Van Der Plas on Instagram for more 'stache action throughout the games.