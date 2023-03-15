Pringles Celebrates Famous Mustaches In Its Latest March Madness Campaign

March Madness has arrived, and with it comes the annual parade of food companies offering special promotions and new products in honor of what is probably the largest snack-centric sports event after the Super Bowl.

Want to celebrate your team's win like an adult with a treat you enjoyed as a kid? Coors has you covered with limited edition beer-flavored popsicles. MOD Pizza has set up a deal to make it easier — and cheaper — for fans to host a pizza party during the games, while Pizza Hut is hitting the nostalgia bone hard for those 90's kids who are now all grown up by offering the mini basketballs that were so popular a couple decades ago.

Of course when it comes to snacks Pringles has always been a favorite, and the chip brand is also getting in on the snack-a-palooza with a unique and collectible offering sure to tickle upper lips everywhere. For March Madness, Pringles has paired some of its most popular flavors with some of college basketball's most iconic mustaches.