Dairy Queen Welcomes Spring With Free Cones For One Day Only

Spring has arrived! Daffodils are blooming. Birds are singing. Allergies are ... well, frankly terrible. Still, though, a new season signals a change in the wind, and with it new foods (hello, spring strawberries!), a return to outdoor cooking traditions (time to dust off that grill), and all of the goodies associated with the warmer weather.

Historically, brands have also celebrated the change in seasons with new deals and product launches or fan-favorite annual promotions. Trader Joe's, for instance, recently dropped a springtime cupcake mix that has shoppers buzzing, and Coca-Cola recently announced a new spring flavor for their Aqua Fresca line.

Dairy Queen is no stranger to the seasonal promotion game, either. For the holidays, it tapped into DQ nostalgia and brought back a fan-favorite Blizzard flavor. For this spring, it's going a step further, declaring it "Treat Szn" and kicking things off with a promotion by revisiting another favorite tradition.