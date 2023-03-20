Dairy Queen Welcomes Spring With Free Cones For One Day Only
Spring has arrived! Daffodils are blooming. Birds are singing. Allergies are ... well, frankly terrible. Still, though, a new season signals a change in the wind, and with it new foods (hello, spring strawberries!), a return to outdoor cooking traditions (time to dust off that grill), and all of the goodies associated with the warmer weather.
Historically, brands have also celebrated the change in seasons with new deals and product launches or fan-favorite annual promotions. Trader Joe's, for instance, recently dropped a springtime cupcake mix that has shoppers buzzing, and Coca-Cola recently announced a new spring flavor for their Aqua Fresca line.
Dairy Queen is no stranger to the seasonal promotion game, either. For the holidays, it tapped into DQ nostalgia and brought back a fan-favorite Blizzard flavor. For this spring, it's going a step further, declaring it "Treat Szn" and kicking things off with a promotion by revisiting another favorite tradition.
Today is free cone day at DQ
Today, March 20, Dairy Queen has declared it Free Cone Day in honor of Treat Szn. What exactly is Treat Szn, you ask? According to DQ, it's the time of year marked by the return of warmer weather, where the only things that should be cold are the treats themselves.
For today only, at participating non-mall Dairy Queen locations across the United States, ice cream lovers of all ages can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone.
In a press release celebrating the day, Maria Hokarnson, executive vice president of marketing, said, "We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season — treat season! As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone, and make great memories with friends and family."
DQ fans can log onto DairyQueen.com or download the DQ mobile app to find their local Dairy Queen, but remember that while Treat Szn lasts until the fall, this promo is good for today only.