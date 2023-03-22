Starbucks Is Finally Bringing Its Olive Oil Coffee To The US

Leave it to Starbucks to come out with new variations on a standard cup of coffee. The company first introduced the world to the beloved frappuccino in 1995 and now there are limited-release flavors, as well as an entire frappuccino secret menu. Even though Starbucks is an American-born company, as of 2018, it has outposts in 76 countries around the globe. The company is no stranger to releasing drinks inspired by local coffee culture. Taking a page out of Australia's coffee culture, Starbucks introduced the U.S. and the world to the flat white. Starbucks' newest internationally inspired offering takes a page right from Italy.

Starbucks is bringing Oleato coffee to a limited U.S. market this Spring. Oleato coffee is coffee that is infused with olive oil. Starbucks already released its Oleato line of drinks in its Italian stores. While the pairing may not initially seem like a match made in heaven, drinking olive oil alongside a cup of coffee is commonplace in Sicily. When the ex-CEO Howard Schultz visited Italy, he took notice of the practice and decided to release Starbucks Oleato.