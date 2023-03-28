Panera Is Bringing The Heat With Its New Caesar Salad

In April 2023, Panera Bread will add two salad offerings to its menu just in time for spring and in anticipation of summer. Both salads are spins on classics; Panera's Southwest Caesar Salad is a new item on its menu, while the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad is making a seasonal return.

The Southwest Caesar Salad's description begins like its classic namesake — romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, grilled chicken, and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. But in this case, Panera takes its Caesar Salad with chicken and dresses it up with avocado, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips made from blue corn. As a finale, the salad brings some zing in the form of a creamy drizzle of chipotle aioli dressing — chipotle peppers added to mayonnaise, lime juice, and garlic — in addition to the classic Caesar dressing.

As its name implies, this salad combines two popular flavors: Southwest and classic Caesar. The Tex-Mex additions of chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, and blue corn tortilla strips are great for "adding spice and a unique crunch that turn this classic dish into an exciting new offering I think our guests are going to love," said Panera Bread's Head Chef Claes Petersson (via Panera Bread).