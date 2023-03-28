Panera Is Bringing The Heat With Its New Caesar Salad
In April 2023, Panera Bread will add two salad offerings to its menu just in time for spring and in anticipation of summer. Both salads are spins on classics; Panera's Southwest Caesar Salad is a new item on its menu, while the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad is making a seasonal return.
The Southwest Caesar Salad's description begins like its classic namesake — romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, grilled chicken, and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. But in this case, Panera takes its Caesar Salad with chicken and dresses it up with avocado, cilantro, and crunchy tortilla strips made from blue corn. As a finale, the salad brings some zing in the form of a creamy drizzle of chipotle aioli dressing — chipotle peppers added to mayonnaise, lime juice, and garlic — in addition to the classic Caesar dressing.
As its name implies, this salad combines two popular flavors: Southwest and classic Caesar. The Tex-Mex additions of chipotle aioli, avocado, cilantro, and blue corn tortilla strips are great for "adding spice and a unique crunch that turn this classic dish into an exciting new offering I think our guests are going to love," said Panera Bread's Head Chef Claes Petersson (via Panera Bread).
How to order Panera Bread's spring salads
Can't wait to try the Southwest Caesar? MyPanera members can get early access to try the Southwest Caesar Salad when ordering via the web, MyPanera app, or kiosk. Not a member? You can download the MyPanera app and order it before your friends, coworkers, neighbors, and family — unless they are also MyPanera members. Want to save even more? Members of Panera's Unlimited Sip Club are eligible to receive a reward for $2 off the Southwest Caesar Salad. Both full and half Southwest Caesar Salads are included in the preview from March 27 to April 5, 2023.
The return of the Strawberry Poppyseed Salad is another sign that summer is coming to Panera Bread. Florida's strawberry season wraps up in April, but the juicy red fruit is still at its peak in other states, such as California and Georgia. Panera's fruit-filled salad contains romaine lettuce, chicken, mandarin oranges, strawberries, pineapples, blueberries, and roasted pecans tossed in a sweet poppyseed dressing.
Both salads will be available beginning April 5, 2023, joining Panera's other salads that, at the time of writing, include its Green Goddess Cobb, BBQ Chicken, Fuji Apple, Asian Sesame, Greek Salad, Caesar Salad, and Citrus Asian Crunch, all available with or without chicken.