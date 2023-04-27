Aldi Hilariously Roasts M&S's King Charles III Coronation Caterpillar Cake

German discount grocer Aldi continues to poke the bear, sneering at its rival Mark & Spencer's (M&S) caterpillar cake created in honor of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The insect-shaped cake, Colin the Caterpillar, was at the center of an intellectual property lawsuit filed by M&S over Aldi's copycat caterpillar sponge cake, Cuthbert.

On April 25, 2023, via Twitter, M&S revealed the limited-edition Coronation Colin caterpillar cake, made of chocolate sponge cake and adorned with a white chocolate crown, chocolate jewels, and red, white, and blue sprinkles. Aldi Stores U.K. couldn't pass up the opportunity for a cheeky post tweeting, "Cancel the crowns, CANCEL THE CROWNS." Fueled by the positive reinforcements from Twitter, Aldi continued to the play to the audience by adding, "Question has to be asked. Who's playing Cuthbert in that episode of The Crown?"

cancel the crowns CANCEL THE CROWNS https://t.co/TB8No7PKrJ — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 25, 2023

The post references the yearlong litigation in Britain's high court, where the two companies reached an undisclosed agreement in 2022, both sides claiming they were satisfied. While M&S aimed to banish the three-pound cheaper doppelganger Cuthbert from the shelves, it appears they didn't get their way as a confrontational Aldi announced, "Cuthbert is free and looking forward to seeing all his fans again very soon!" per The Guardian.