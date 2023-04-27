Aldi Hilariously Roasts M&S's King Charles III Coronation Caterpillar Cake
German discount grocer Aldi continues to poke the bear, sneering at its rival Mark & Spencer's (M&S) caterpillar cake created in honor of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The insect-shaped cake, Colin the Caterpillar, was at the center of an intellectual property lawsuit filed by M&S over Aldi's copycat caterpillar sponge cake, Cuthbert.
On April 25, 2023, via Twitter, M&S revealed the limited-edition Coronation Colin caterpillar cake, made of chocolate sponge cake and adorned with a white chocolate crown, chocolate jewels, and red, white, and blue sprinkles. Aldi Stores U.K. couldn't pass up the opportunity for a cheeky post tweeting, "Cancel the crowns, CANCEL THE CROWNS." Fueled by the positive reinforcements from Twitter, Aldi continued to the play to the audience by adding, "Question has to be asked. Who's playing Cuthbert in that episode of The Crown?"
cancel the crowns CANCEL THE CROWNS https://t.co/TB8No7PKrJ
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 25, 2023
The post references the yearlong litigation in Britain's high court, where the two companies reached an undisclosed agreement in 2022, both sides claiming they were satisfied. While M&S aimed to banish the three-pound cheaper doppelganger Cuthbert from the shelves, it appears they didn't get their way as a confrontational Aldi announced, "Cuthbert is free and looking forward to seeing all his fans again very soon!" per The Guardian.
Bittersweet rivals
Aldi has a history of throwing shade on its competitor via social media. Back in June 2022, the discount supermarket announced Cuthbert's defiant comeback, tweeting a photo of a truck parked in front of a Mark & Spencer store, trailing a giant Cuthbert placard with the hashtag #Cuthback.
Where else would we announce it? #CuthBack pic.twitter.com/DWOJzBceoL
— Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 1, 2022
This isn't the first time the two retailers have met in court. M&S sued Aldi over its 'light-up' gin liqueur to protect its products' value since Aldi's copycats in the U.K. undercut the price of the OGs. However, Cuthbert is one of many sponge cake rivals in town. Similar insect cakes are being sold locally, including Curly from Tesco, Clyde from Asda, Cecil from Waitrose, Charlie from Coop, Morris from Morrisons, and Wiggles at Sainsbury's — all without litigation so far.
Colin the Caterpillar debuted in 1990, and 15 million have been sold. So beloved, M&S launched a companion cake, Connie, to expand the brand. Naturally, Connie received the royal treatment for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne, complete with a chocolate Union-Jack-wearing corgi to honor the Queen's longtime companions.