Taco Bell Vs. Taco John's: Who Has The Better Value Menu?

Ordering from the value menu at Taco Bell and Taco John's can be a satisfying way to fill up on Tex-Mex on a budget. But if you're on the fence about which one to visit to suit your tastes and to spend the least money for the best value, you have to do a little analysis.

It turns out that one has better choices than the other when it comes to really satisfying specific cravings. Both have vegetarian, chicken, and beef options, but only one has quesadillas, steak, and crispy chicken on the value menu. And only one has a combo meal that will save you nearly $4 from what you'd normally pay for the same items individually. One of the chains is better for omnivores, while the other is better for vegetarians.

Of course, everyone has different tastes and finds different things important when deciding where to eat. However, if you look at the overall picture, you'll find that one of these fast-food Tex-Mex restaurants is a clear winner when it comes to having the best value menu.