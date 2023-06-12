23 Items You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

Grocery stores play a big role in our daily lives, but sometimes, despite their convenience and familiarity, they don't have our best interests at heart. With a profit margin of only 1% to 3% (per newspaper website Chron), they have to boost revenue where they can, and this is often done by marking up certain items more than others. Some products are worth the added expense due to the difficulty of procuring them elsewhere. Bread, for example, is a high profit-margin product for grocery stores because it's cheap to make, but that doesn't mean you'll want to beat them at their own game by spending hours each week kneading and baking your own.

There are plenty of items, however, that you can save a significant amount of money on if you avoid buying them from the grocery store. This is particularly true of everyday necessities and convenience items. With a little planning, you can mitigate these costs and save yourself thousands of dollars each year.