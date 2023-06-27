Review: Pepsi Colachup Is Sweet And Surprising

On June 27, Pepsi announced a new product as part of its #BetterwithPepsi campaign: A Pepsi-infused ketchup called "Pepsi Colachup." Our first instinct upon hearing this was to laugh — partially because we couldn't figure out how to pronounce the word (Is it cO-la-chup, or col-A-chup? Which pronunciation of ketchup is this even attempting to rhyme with?), and partially because the idea sounded absolutely ludicrous. We wondered whether this was one of those publicity stunts where a brand puts out something scandalous on purpose to keep its name current like Mountain Dew's charcoal-colored Legendary flavor or when Taco Bell partnered with Cheez-Its to make tostadas on a massive version of the cheese cracker. We were further intrigued by the fact that, apparently, reigning champion hot dog eater Joey Chestnut is also backing the product; in a press release, he shared, "People might be surprised, but outside of competition I love eating hot dogs at a more leisurely pace, and there's no better way to eat a hot dog — steamed, grilled, or fried — than with a perfectly cool and crisp Pepsi."

Despite all of our doubts, there was also something in us that wanted to listen to Chestnut. We were genuinely curious about this new product and found ourselves wondering: Can Pepsi-infused ketchup possibly taste good? So we set out to try it, hesitantly excited by the concept of an alternative hot dog condiment.