We Tried To Make Chicken Cordon Bleu With A $12 Aldi Shopping Budget

We decided to use Mikayla Marin's chicken cordon bleu recipe to make our budgeted version. Her version seems like a fairly standard modern iteration of the dish. She started out pounding the chicken breasts fairly thin so that they cooked quickly and made a uniform outer layer. Next, she seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. Then, she added a layer of Dijon mustard to the inside of the chicken. The stuffing she used is ham that looks like the fancy kind you might buy during the holidays, along with a big hunk of Swiss cheese. So, she likely used premium ingredients rather than the cheapest versions available, which is what a budget version will probably entail.

After Marin rolled the seasoned and flattened chicken around the stuffing, it was time to bread the chicken. She dipped it in a mixture of flour and beaten egg to get the panko breadcrumbs to stick to the outside. Then, she deep-fried them to perfection. The results were beautiful, with the ham and cheese staying inside the roll and the breading looking golden brown and effectively sticking to the chicken.

With the modifications we needed to make to stay within a $12 shopping budget, we weren't sure if our chicken cordon bleu would turn out as flavorful or look as nice as Marin's, but we were going to try. After all, we did have a few tricks up our sleeve.