Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Ads Are For Swifties Only

Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard flavors have been out for months, and quite a few are repeats (only Peanut Butter Puppy Chow and Oreo Brookie are new). However, the chain found a fun way to promote one of its repeat flavors, Cotton Candy. Not everyone is a fan of this particular Blizzard, with some finding it way too sweet and claiming it has a strange texture. However, DQ landed a built-in audience of those who will likely feel inclined to order the drink no matter what it tastes like — Swifties, at whom it has clearly targeted its new social media ad campaign.

DQ posted a shot of the Cotton Candy Blizzard wrapped in a piece of cloth in Swift's signature purple color on its Twitter and Instagram accounts. The pic on each platform had Swift-inspired captions, with Twitter opting for a reference to Swift's song, "Dear John," while Instagram paid homage to the title of her album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," with a "Treat Now" caption.

We don't know whether Swift likes this particular Blizzard flavor, but she may be a fan of cotton candy, as seen in the video for "You Need to Calm Down," where she stuffs it in a blender to make a morning drink. DQ's version of this Swiftian smoothie has purple sugar sprinkles on top, so there's that too.