Discontinued Krispy Kreme Doughnuts That Need To Make A Comeback

Every year in the United States, over 10 billion donuts are baked, glazed, and made ready for craving consumers ... and Krispy Kreme is one of the largest suppliers. Found in 42 states and with over 350 locations, the popular chain crafts its delicious doughnuts using a confidential recipe which has been in use since 1937. It is a recipe that has inspired Reddit threads such as "What makes Krispy Kreme doughnuts so delicious?," a formula which caused yet another user on the same site make the declaration that Krispy Kremes are "...miles better than any other doughnuts."

But while you would be hard pressed to make the claim that a single one of its fried, glazed pastries is anything short of delicious, everyone has their favorite. Maybe it's the Original Glazed that does it for you, the Powdered Strawberry that keeps your mouth watering ... or, perhaps, a flavor that showed its face and then disappeared all too quickly. Krispy Kreme has had its fair of share of limited editions and seasonal-only treats over the years, and every time a beloved pastry is pulled off the menu, a crowd of despondent consumers is left in its wake. Here are some of the best discontinued Krispy Kreme doughnuts that need to make a comeback.