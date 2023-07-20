McDonald's Officially Adds Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry (If The Ice Cream Machine Works)

Rare glimpses of the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry at random McDonald's locations have been teasing (or torturing) fans for over a year. In 2022, a McFlurry filled with cookie bits, peanut butter, and chocolate was spotted at a California franchise. Then, earlier this summer, the snack watchdog Instagram account @Snackolator shared that the word on the street was that this elusive new McFlurry flavor would soon be available at more locations nationwide.

Great news for ice cream and peanut butter lovers alike — it's true! This week McDonald's confirmed that the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry will be available at participating locations starting on August 9th. In a statement, McDonald's says the new treat will feature swirls of "crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces" added to their vanilla soft serve ice cream. Not surprisingly, the company also says this flavor will only be around for a short time. At least they gave their fans a three-week head's up to prepare!