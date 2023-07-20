Aldi's Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Perfect For The Dog Days Of Summer

Ice cream treats are perfect for cooling down during this extra-hot July. Luckily, Aldi has a pretty large arsenal of frozen desserts that rises to the occasion and sweetens summer. Now, another Aldi find is entering the icy scene, this one bringing a Dutch twist on the ice cream sandwich.

Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches are made by the Aldi brand Sundae Shoppe. Aldi USA recently posted the new Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches on its official Instagram among other Summer Aldi Finds like Chocolate Gelato Bites and frozen mini empanadas. Fans of both ice cream and the chain reacted positively to the news. "The waffle ice cream sandwiches are already in the freezer," one excited commenter wrote.

Stroopwafels are a Dutch sweet treat often eaten with coffee or tea. In the Netherlands, they are sold all around, both packaged and fresh on the street. Essentially, the treat is made of caramel or syrup sandwiched between two crispy, paper-thin, golden-brown waffles. The dessert isn't typically frozen, so Aldi's latest stroopwafel sandwiches are a fusion that takes the treat from its usual cozy winter tea-time context and drops it into a long afternoon in the sun.