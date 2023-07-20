Aldi's Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Perfect For The Dog Days Of Summer
Ice cream treats are perfect for cooling down during this extra-hot July. Luckily, Aldi has a pretty large arsenal of frozen desserts that rises to the occasion and sweetens summer. Now, another Aldi find is entering the icy scene, this one bringing a Dutch twist on the ice cream sandwich.
Stroopwafel Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches are made by the Aldi brand Sundae Shoppe. Aldi USA recently posted the new Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches on its official Instagram among other Summer Aldi Finds like Chocolate Gelato Bites and frozen mini empanadas. Fans of both ice cream and the chain reacted positively to the news. "The waffle ice cream sandwiches are already in the freezer," one excited commenter wrote.
Stroopwafels are a Dutch sweet treat often eaten with coffee or tea. In the Netherlands, they are sold all around, both packaged and fresh on the street. Essentially, the treat is made of caramel or syrup sandwiched between two crispy, paper-thin, golden-brown waffles. The dessert isn't typically frozen, so Aldi's latest stroopwafel sandwiches are a fusion that takes the treat from its usual cozy winter tea-time context and drops it into a long afternoon in the sun.
The frozen treats are a hit so far
At Aldi, normal Caramel Stroopwafels from Specially Selected (a private gourmet Aldi brand) have been rotated seasonally. Imported from the Netherlands, the treats were a big hit and even had Aldi shoppers sharing the best ways to eat them, including warmed over a cup of tea — a step that also helps soften the caramel filling — and broken up and mixed with soft serve ice cream.
Fast forward to now, and the new Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches have many shoppers ready to stock up their freezers for the rest of the summer. A post in the r/aldi Subreddit asked about the July Aldi Find, though the poster also shared some skepticism about the texture of the frozen stroopwafel, worrying it might be hard to chew. A commenter addressed these concerns with a description of the treat: "They're fairly small and soft for a stroopwafel. My Dutch husband said they're alright tasting." Another commenter described the texture of the frozen caramel as "nougaty," and praised the flavor. "Why do I now have to have this?" someone else wrote. Whether you're a fan of Dutch treats and want to try it in ice cream sandwich form, or if you just love anything sweet and frozen, it seems like this new Aldi dessert might cater to your tastes.