Popeyes' Menu Is Fully Embracing The Girl Dinner TikTok Trend

Girl dinner — the TikTok trend of meals that consist entirely of a large plate of snacks — has hit Louisiana. Well, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, that is. The Cajun-inspired fried chicken chain recently announced a new online-only girl dinner menu, according to a press release.

The chicken chain's girl dinner menu lets you bundle Southern sides like macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, and à la carte biscuits. In keeping with the TikTok trend — though perhaps unexpected for a chain known for its delicious fried chicken — the girl dinner menu doesn't include any chicken or main dishes at all.

In reality, the branded girl dinner subsection of the online menu is no different than the existing sides menu. From a restaurant operations perspective, this makes a lot of sense: Especially for fast food, TikTok trends and influencers affect sales way more than you might think. So for Popeyes, embracing the viral girl dinner trend in this way — without having to burden employees to prepare limited-time or secret menu items — could be a savvy business move.