Thai-Inspired Crispy Tofu Wraps Recipe
Though this may seem like the kind of lunch item you'd find at your favorite Thai fusion spot, these Thai-inspired tofu wraps are surprisingly easy to make at home — even with less than 30 minutes and no fancy cooking skills at your disposal. "I love that this recipe is pretty straightforward and has restaurant-quality flavor," says recipe developer Christina Musgrave. Not to mention, it's a nutrient-packed plant-based meal that's ideal for vegetarians, and it can even be vegan if you use vegan-friendly wraps and sauces. Plus, the wraps work well as a main course for lunch or dinner, or if you cut them up smaller, they can even be served as appetizers with other Thai foods.
Best of all, Musgrave also provides us with an easy, homemade peanut sauce recipe to use as a dipping sauce to deliver extra flavor with each bite of your wraps. So, go ahead and try your hand at cooking with Thai flavors at home — you won't be disappointed.
Gather the ingredients for Thai-inspired crispy tofu wraps
Before you start wrapping, you'll need a block of extra firm tofu (go ahead and press it to get rid of all that excess liquid in advance), along with cornstarch, soy sauce, sesame oil, chili oil, and vegetable oil to flavor and pan-fry it. You'll also need peanut butter, more soy sauce and chili oil, water, and lime juice to whip up the peanut sauce. Finally, be sure to have large tortillas, shredded carrots, diced green onions, and bean sprouts on hand to build the wraps themselves.
Mix up the peanut sauce
Go ahead and start by stirring up your peanut sauce. Simply stir the peanut butter, soy sauce, water, chili oil, and lime juice in a bowl until they're well-combined. And whether you're a fan of chunky or smooth or natural peanut butter, Musgrave assures that you can use any kind you like based on your texture preferences.
Season the tofu
Next up, you'll want to cut the tofu into cubes and toss it in a flavorful sauce before you pan-fry it. Simply combine the cornstarch, soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili oil in a bowl, then add the tofu and stir it all together. A key tip: Don't use this as a marinade! "You don't want the tofu to sit in the sauce for too long," Musgrave warns. "You want to just mix and then sear, because the cornstarch will get too sticky and the tofu will all clump together if you attempt to marinate it."
Pan-fry the tofu
Heat up the vegetable oil in a skillet (one that's large enough to hold all the tofu in a single layer, with some room to spare to avoid over-crowding) over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the tofu. Cook it for about 3 minutes per side, until it's nicely golden brown all over. Remove the tofu pieces from the oil, using a slotted spoon or spatula to shake off any excess oil, and lie them on a paper towel-lined dish to drain.
Assemble the wraps, and serve
All that's left to do is assemble and serve the wraps. Place your tortillas on a platter or individual plates, then divide the prepped tofu, carrots, green onion, and bean sprouts evenly among them. Roll up the wraps and slice them in half, then serve them alongside the peanut sauce for dipping.
If you're looking to add more to this meal, Musgrave suggests pairing the wraps with a side salad or any other Thai dish, such as homemade Thai fried rice. Additionally, Musgrave recommends against saving leftovers, especially if you've already assembled the wraps. For the best refrigeration results, store each of the wrap components separately. That way, you can reheat the tofu without spoiling the fresh ingredients, then assemble everything once you're ready to enjoy.
- For the peanut sauce
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon chili oil
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- For the tofu
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon chili oil
- 1 block extra firm tofu, pressed and cubed
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- For the wraps
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- ½ cup sliced green onion
- ½ cup bean sprouts
- 2 large tortillas
- Prepare the peanut sauce by combining the peanut butter, soy sauce, water, chili oil, and lime juice in a small bowl. Mix well, then set aside.
- In a medium bowl, combine the cornstarch, soy sauce, sesame oil, and chili oil in a medium bowl. Add the tofu and stir well to coat.
- Heat a large pan over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable oil, and, once hot, add the tofu. Cook the tofu for 3 minutes per side, until golden brown all over. Drain on a paper towel.
- Assemble wraps by dividing tofu, carrots, green onion, and bean sprouts between the 2 tortillas. Roll, slice in half, and serve immediately with prepared peanut sauce.
|Calories per Serving
|482
|Total Fat
|36.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|924.0 mg
|Protein
|20.7 g