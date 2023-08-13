Thai-Inspired Crispy Tofu Wraps Recipe

Though this may seem like the kind of lunch item you'd find at your favorite Thai fusion spot, these Thai-inspired tofu wraps are surprisingly easy to make at home — even with less than 30 minutes and no fancy cooking skills at your disposal. "I love that this recipe is pretty straightforward and has restaurant-quality flavor," says recipe developer Christina Musgrave. Not to mention, it's a nutrient-packed plant-based meal that's ideal for vegetarians, and it can even be vegan if you use vegan-friendly wraps and sauces. Plus, the wraps work well as a main course for lunch or dinner, or if you cut them up smaller, they can even be served as appetizers with other Thai foods.

Best of all, Musgrave also provides us with an easy, homemade peanut sauce recipe to use as a dipping sauce to deliver extra flavor with each bite of your wraps. So, go ahead and try your hand at cooking with Thai flavors at home — you won't be disappointed.