3-Ingredient Everything Bagel Monkey Bread Recipe

Patterson Watkins brings us this delectable twist on classic monkey bread, which infuses the iconic flavors of the beloved everything bagel seasoning into each fluffy bite. The simplicity of this recipe is matched only by its sensational taste, making it the perfect treat for breakfast, brunch, or any time you crave a savory delight.

Watkins tells us, "This savory monkey bread is meant for a group. Bring this along to your next brunch potluck or big breakfast gathering."

With just 3 easy-to-find ingredients, you can create a delectable masterpiece that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy, especially if you serve them alongside classic bagel toppings like lox and cream cheese. The combination of soft, pillowy biscuit pieces coated in a medley of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, garlic, onion, and salt is supremely satisfying. Whether you're hosting a gathering, seeking a quick snack, or looking to impress your family with a unique breakfast creation, this everything bagel monkey bread is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.