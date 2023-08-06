10 Delicious Things You Can Make With Crescent Rolls

In 1965, the Pillsbury Doughboy introduced Americans to an all-new way to enjoy carbs when he jumped out of a can of something that no one in the U.S. had put in their shopping carts before, let alone their mouths: pre-made crescent roll dough. Flaky, buttery, and downright delicious, in the years since these canned delights entered the scene almost every American who has had to feed themselves or others has laid out this dough on a baking sheet, rolled each serving up, and cooked it until golden brown.

But now, decades after the invention of canned crescent rolls, much like the Pillsbury Doughboy, we at Mashed are jumping out of the proverbial can to tell you your crescent roll dough has some serious culinary power. And we're not talking about simply filling your rolls with jam, popping them in the oven, and calling them pastries. With crescent rolls, you can make tantalizing desserts, filling sides, and seriously flavorful entrees. Here are ten crescent roll recipes that will make you think "Yes we (crescent roll) can."