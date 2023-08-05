Desserts Every Pickle Fan Needs To Try

Pickle desserts are unusual, but if you're a fan of sour food, you might just find a concoction you'll love. We can hear naysayers expressing doubt, and we completely understand. Some pickle desserts are undoubtedly created more for the novelty and shock factor than as a treat that will have you asking for a second helping. However, some of the pickle desserts we've come across have devotees who make or buy them over and over.

Whether you're a picklehead yourself, have a pickle lover in your life, or just want a view into the bizarre world of odd pickle pairings, you'll want to take a look at our list. Among the pickle candies, pickle pies, and assorted pickle desserts on our list, you may surprise yourself and find something that piques your interest enough to send you on a pickle pilgrimage or to the grocery store for ingredients. Don't say we didn't warn you.