The One Tool You Need For Cake Decorating, According To Robert Lucas - Exclusive

Robert Lucas has had an incredibly fast (and inspiring) rise to food stardom. He only started baking in 2019, but he quickly amassed a following across several social media platforms for his elaborate, skillfully decorated cakes. Now, just a few years after making his first cake ever, he's an expert coach teaching novice bakers how to create cake masterpieces on "The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge," a spin-off of Netflix's "Nailed It!"

Mashed talked with Lucas and his fellow coach on the show, Erin Jeanne McDowell, in an exclusive interview, and we asked them about the must-have tools for people looking to get into baking and cake decorating. Lucas was definitive with his answer: "For decorating, you want to make sure that you have that turntable. That's one of the key things to making a cake." McDowell agreed, noting, "It's one of those things that a lot of new bakers think is an extra tool, but you really need it, you will use it."

A turntable is a rotating cake stand that allows you to access every part of the cake you're decorating without having to walk around a table. If you want to make showpieces that look even half as pretty as the ones Lucas produces, it's an essential investment. It's not the only tool he recommended, however.