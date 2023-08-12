Andrew Zimmern's IKEA Food Court Order Is Chaotic

For some of us, IKEA is really nothing more than a theme restaurant at the heart of a furniture maze. Andrew Zimmern, it seems, may be among our numbers; how likely is it that a man with a net worth of $10 million would be in need of flat-pack shelving? This famous foodie, however, seems to eat at IKEA's food court often enough that he has a go-to order there. Zimmern's order from the food court itself isn't anything too out of the ordinary. He gets the world-famous IKEA meatballs, of course — because who doesn't? They may well be the chain's greatest hit, after all. He supplements these with one of IKEA's hot dogs, as well, although not a vegan one since he really doesn't care for these.

Where this celeb chef really takes things over the top, though, is with his take-home treat from the Swedish food market: not one, but four tubes of salted cream cod or pollock roe. Such a fan is he of the caviar (or "kaviar," as the Swedes spell it) sold in a toothpaste-like tube that he tells his YouTube audience, "If you are what you eat, I'm 5% Swedish cream roe." (We dare not ask the former host of "Bizarre Foods" what the other 95% might be comprised of, although it's likely that Minnesota hot dish amounts to a few percentage points.)