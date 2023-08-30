Discontinued Casey's Pizzas We'll Never Eat Again

A gas station claiming a second role as a pizzeria, Casey's General Store has upped the game for gas station eats as we know it. The Midwestern chain, with a whopping 2,400 outposts across prairie land USA, has been slinging hand-kneaded pies for close to 40 years, and the region's unique take on the takeout staple is quite the feat. That many decades in the business means the variety of topping and flavor combinations has seen some seismic shifts, and whether rising with the roosters for breakfast pizza or bringing home a monthly special, the convenience store bakes up an undeniable spread.

Anyone who's formed a routine around nabbing a delicious slice knows to look out for two dangerous words: "limited" and "time." Truth be told, plenty of once-temporary creations have entered the menu's permanent lineup, but it's still difficult to discover that a previous flavor has been retired from the pack. "Nothing lasts forever" — it's something Echo & The Bunnymen and Guns N' Roses have sung about before. However, even the lower stakes scenario that is fast food items getting the scrap still stings. As we go over the bitterly missed Casey's pizza flavors, allow yourself to grab a box of tissues while you're at it; these are flavors we'll never eat again.