All The Ways To Add A Touch Of Sour To Your Chicken

Chances are that if you liked the sour flavor you experienced in one chicken dish, you're looking for ways to recreate that tart and tangy zing with other ingredients. The sour flavor that you're seeking comes down to one thing: acid. Your options for adding sour flavors include marinating your chicken in an acid, using an acidic ingredient during the cooking process, or topping it with something acidic. Marinating your chicken in acidic ingredients not only gives it a nice, zesty flavor but helps tenderize the chicken as well.

Author of "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat," Samin Nosrat told Splendid Table, "What acidity offers is a second taste to bounce that first thing off of. Whether it's salty and sour, or sweet and sour, or even rich and sour — like fatty and sour. If something is balanced properly, then all of a sudden all of these other parts of flavor become available to us." So, if you're looking for lip-smacking ingredients to use to take your chicken to the next level, try adding one (or even several) of these sour ingredients the next time you cook chicken.