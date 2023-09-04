15 Tricks That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Scalloped Potatoes

If your scalloped potatoes are missing that all-important "wow" factor or ending up less than great, you can easily upgrade them with just a few easy tricks. There's no need to make another dish of scalloped potatoes that comes out undone, curdled, or bland. Just making a few tweaks here or there can improve your culinary game and elevate the flavor of the casserole from ordinary to extraordinary. We've uncovered a variety of tricks, ideas, and add-ins that will help you create a masterpiece of taste and texture.

The ingredients matter, so you'll want to start with the right potatoes and dairy products to get the results you crave. There are even substitutions to use if you don't have any dairy products available. From add-ins and toppings to cooking methods, you'll soon be armed with a whole list of ideas that can positively change your scalloped potatoes for the better.