The Best Hot Sauce To Instantly Elevate Micheladas

The michelada is the perfect summer drink — a Mexican, beer-based beverage that blends spicy, savory, and acidic elements into a refreshing cocktail. It usually contains beer, tomato juice, lime juice, hot sauce, soy sauce, Worcestershire, and a rim garnish of lime and Tajín. If you're still wondering what it tastes like, it's a bit like a zesty, fizzy version of a Bloody Mary.

It might be hard to decide on the perfect hot sauce to complete your best michelada recipe, but look no further. An expert has shared his take with Mashed on which brand should be your go-to when making the drink.

Juan "Sonic" Ramirez — bar manager of Fonda, a contemporary Mexican restaurant in New York City — has some thoughts on which hot sauce you should be mixing into your micheladas. "Valentina Mexican Hot Sauce is the best hot sauce to use when crafting a michelada," Ramirez tells us.

You also might be wondering if one hot sauce holds up for various beers, or if you should switch things up when using different types of beer in your michelada recipe. According to Ramirez, a truly great michelada mix "will stand up perfectly to any profiles a beer may have. It really depends on the consumer's preference of beer." While it's best to stick with a light, Mexican beer, experimenting can't hurt.